IPL 2022-bound Kevin Pietersen tweets in Hindi, says provides 'best hospitality in the world'

IPL-bound Kevin Pietersen tweets in Hindi

One of the known figures when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) commentary panel would surely be former England skipper Kevin Pietersen. The popular figure had been a constant part of the IPL broadcast over the past few seasons but was not seen when the 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament began.

However, now, he took to social media to announce and let fans know that he was on his way to India for the IPL. However, what surprised netizens the most was the whole message was in Hindi.

Pietersen on Monday wrote, that he was coming to India for the IPL and also that he has experienced the "best hospitality in the world" during his stints in the cricket-crazy country.

"Very excited to be back in India to do commentary on IPL. Experiencing the best hospitality in the world is something I will never take lightly! See you in a few hours, India!," is the rough translation of Pietersen's tweet.

Talking the Pietersen and the IPL, he has been an integral part of the pre and post-match shows. He also expresses his views on social media while discussing the IPL and cricket in general.

He has also played in the tournament before and was part of franchises like Delhi Daredevils (DD), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), and Deccan Chargers (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).