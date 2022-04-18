IPL 2022: As Covid-19 hits Delhi Capitals camp, MI and CSK fans trend 'Cancel IPL'

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings fans trend Cancel IPL

Another bio-bubble has been breached as the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad saw another case of Covid-19 within the camp. The Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise has been forced to cancel its plans to travel to Pune for its next game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is scheduled on Wednesday, April 20.

According to sources, an unnamed Delhi Capitals player has tested positive for the virus in rapid antigen testing, which has led to the whole team going into quarantine in Mumbai. This is possibly the second Covid-19 case in the team this year. Earlier, on Friday, (April 15), the team's physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive for the virus and was being monitored by the medical officials.

The IPL, according to SOP will be confirming the result with an RT-PCR test. The entire DC squad will have to go through the door to door testing for Covid-19 on Monday and Tuesday.

With the virus hitting one franchise, fans, especially of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started trending to 'Cancel IPL'. The two sides occupy the 9th and 10th spots on the IPL points table.

It is to be learnt that the two sides are right at the bottom of the points table. While CSK at least has one win from the six games that they have played so far, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai has lost all six games on a trot.

The two sides are going to be facing each other in their next game on April 21 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.