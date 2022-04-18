IPL 2022: Covid-19 hit Delhi Capitals team to not play against Punjab Kings in Pune?

Delhi Capitals squad

Despite all efforts taken to keep the teams in a secure bio-bubble, the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have been hit by Covid-19. This has now forced the team to cancel their plans to travel to Pune for their next game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is scheduled on Wednesday, April 20.

According to sources, an unnamed Delhi Capitals player has tested positive for the virus in rapid antigen testing, which has led to the whole team going into quarantine in Mumbai. This is possibly the second Covid-19 case in the team this year.

The IPL, according to SOP will be confirming the result with an RT-PCR test. The entire DC squad will have to go through the door to door testing for Covid-19 on Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier, on Friday, (April 15), the team's physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive for the virus and was being monitored by the medical officials.

Last year, the IPL had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic with players even fleeing back to the countries in a bizzare frenzy.

Not just that, it had even led to the league being shifted out of India and see it getting completed in the United Arab Emirates after the numbers had settled down in the Arabian shores.

This year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made sure to keep travelling to the bare minimum and only the stadiums in Maharashtra, two in Mumbai, one in Navi Mumbai and one in Pune were selected.

At the moment, 25 per cent crowd is allowed in the stadium, with India clocking close to 2000 Covid cases on a daily basis.