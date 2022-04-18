Watch Hardik Pandya and son Agastya dance with KL Rahul on 'Waka Waka'

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya along with Agastya

As KL Rahul turned 30 on Monday (April 18), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper was greeted by his teammates, fans, and former cricketers. While the wishes kept pouring in from across the nation and even fans, one stood out the most.

KL Rahul's best friend and now rival Hardik Pandya shared an adorable video of him and son Agastya wishing the Karnataka batter on his birthday. In the video, Agastya can be seen sitting on KL Rahul's lap while the trio dance to the famous song 'Waka Waka' by Shakira. The video was shot by Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper captioned the video, "Happy birthday my bro. Only love from your two favourite boys. Vc: @athiyashetty".

WATCH:

Even Rahul replied to the video saying, "Thank you bro. Aggy is my no.1 now sorry."

Talking about KL Rahul's form, he recently entered the record books as he became the only cricketer to register a century in his 100th IPL match. His LSG franchise is currently sitting in the second spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with four wins and two losses in six games.