IPL 2022: Athiya Shetty, father Suniel Shetty spotted supporting KL Rahul's LSG, pics go viral

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squared off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday in IPL 2022. Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty, along with her father Suniel Shetty and their family members were also present at the Wankhede as they cheered for LSG.

Netizens also were excited to see KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya cheering from the stands.

As soon as the cameramen caught the Bollywood stars in attendance, they got Twitterati talking about the duo's chemistry.

What's worth noting is that Suniel Shetty even donned the light green jersey of the Lucknow Super Giants, which shows how much he supports Rahul and his team.

Here's how netizens reacted to Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty cheering for KL Rahul's LSG:

Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are present at the Wankhede stadium to cheer for KL's team. #LSGvRR pic.twitter.com/62mUzSkDbS — Everyday normal guy. (@132notout) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about the match between RR and LSG, KL Rahul won the toss and asked the Royals to bat first, after which they got off to a slow start and lost wickets in quick successions.

The inaugural IPL champs were reduced to 67/4, but once Shimron Hetmyer came out to bat, he played a crucial knock of 59 off 36 deliveries, to help Rajasthan post a total of 165/6 in their respective 20 overs.