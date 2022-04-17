CSK vs GT: Hardik Pandya catches up with his 'main man' MS Dhoni, pics go viral

Hardik Pandya calls MS Dhoni his 'main man'

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are known to have a good bond with each other, and the pair caught up with each other ahead of the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Pandya, who has, on many occasions, spoken highly of MS Dhoni, shared pictures with the former CSK skipper on Sunday, ahead of the match between their respective teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Hardik even referred to MS Dhoni as his 'main man' as he shared a couple of pictures with 'Thala' as he is fondly called by CSK fans.

As soon as Pandya shared the pics on social media, they went crazy viral.

Check Hardik Pandya's viral post with MS Dhoni:

While fans would have been gushing over the camaraderie between Pandya and Dhoni, the former picked up a niggle in his groin, in Gujarat Titans' previous game, and subsequently, he wasn't named in the playing XI against CSK.

Instead, it was Rashid Khan who was seen leading GT, and at the toss, he informed that Pandya has been rested against CSK as a precaution, as he felt some strain in his groin.

"Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn't want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game," revealed Khan.

Hardik had been in good touch in recent games, he played the all-important knock of 87 not out, in 52 balls, and he also picked up a wicket in his 2.3 over spell, but couldn't complete his third over as he felt something in his groin.

Gujarat Titans have relied a lot on Hardik recently, although fans will be happy that it has nothing to do with his back, which had troubled the all-rounder in the months leading up to the IPL 2022 season.