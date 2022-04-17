WATCH: Wasim Akram silences critics in unique way, poses inside swimming pool wearing a suit!

Wasim Akram hits back at his critics in a unique manner

Former Pakistans skipper and one of the legendary pacers of all time, Wasim Akram recently shared a unique video of himself, wherein he can be seen posing inside a swimming pool, wearing a three-piece suit. Normally, most men wear shorts while going inside a pool, but Akram revealed the reason why he wore a suit.

Actually, last year, Wasim Akram shared a video of himself, wherein he was seen inside the swimming pool, covered with water till his shoulders, but still, some people criticised him for not wearing a shirt.

Therefore, the veteran decided to silence his critics in a unique manner.

READ| All you need to know about alleged love affair between Sushmita Sen and former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram

Taking to Instagram to post a video of himself inside a swimming pool, Wasim Akram, wore a complete three-piece suit in his latest video.

"Last year, I think. I posted a video while swimming in the pool. But, the people criticised me that I am swimming without wearing a shirt, so be happy. I am swimming in a three-piece suit," Akram was heard saying in the video.

Surely, this was one unique way to hit back at your critics, Akram surely deserves applause for his response.

READ| Suresh Raina to Wasim Akram - Cricketers caught on wrong side of law

After retiring from the Gentleman's game, Wasim Akram has since been working as a cricket pundit and commentator for various leagues. He holds the record still, for being Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODI formats, amassing 414 wickets in the purest format, while also taking 502 scalps in the 50-overs format.

For the unversed, Akram won the 1992 World Cup with Pakistan and would go on to captain his nation at the 1999 World Cup, where they finished as the runners up while Australia lifted the title.