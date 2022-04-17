From Sakshi Dhoni, Rivaba Jadeja to Jaya Bhardwaj: Meet the hottest WAGs of CSK

Here are some of the WAGs of Chennai Super Kings players, who are often seen in the stands supporting their partners during CSK's matches.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 17, in search of their second win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.
Just like the players on field, much of the spotlight will be on the players' WAGs as well, who are often seen supporting their partners from the stands.
From Sakshi Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja, to Deepak Chahar's fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj, here are the hottest WAGs of CSK players.
1. Sakshi Dhoni - MS Dhoni's wife
Being the wife of one of the most renowned cricketers in India, Sakshi Dhoni has become a household name. She was pursuing her hotel management degree when Sakshi first met MS Dhoni and after that love brewed between them. On July 4 2010, they got married to each other and were shortly blessed with a baby girl named Ziva Dhoni who is often seen cheering for her dad from the stands.
(Pic credits: Sakshi Dhoni, Instagram)
2. Rivaba Jadeja - Ravindra Jadeja's wife
Rivaba Jadeja was born on 5th September 1990 in Rajkot, Gujarat. Ravindra Jadeja first met his future wife at a party. She was already a good friend of Jadeja's sister Naina, and after getting to know each at the party, they soon fell in love. The duo are currently proud parents to a daughter Nidhyana, born in 2017, but are known to keep their personal life private.
(Pic credits: Ravindra Jadeja, Instagram)
3. Jaya Bhardwaj - Deepak Chahar's fiancee
Jaya Bhardwaj became an overnight sensation after Deepak Chahar proposed her during IPL last year. Jaya Bhardwaj is a Delhi girl working in a corporate firm. She and Deepak have been dating for a while and she travelled with him for the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE.
(Pic credits: Jaya Bhardwaj, Instagram)
4. Sheethal Goutham - Robin Uthappa's wife
CSK opener Robin Uthappa is married to Sheethal Goutham, who has represented India in Tennis professionally. She continued to play before calling time on her tennis career at 33. The duo were known to be college friends, before opting to stick around for life. Robin and Sheethal dated for 6 years, before tying the knot on March 3, 2016. They are proud parents to a baby boy named Neale Nolan Robin.
(Pic credits: Robin Uthappa, Instagram)
5. Anjum Khan - Shivam Dube's wife
Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Anjum Khan, a rising model and actress got married to Shivam Dube on 16th July last year. They were in a long-term relationship before tying the knot. Anjum did her graduation from Aligarh Muslim University, and recently, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. They are both active on social media and keep sharing their pictures with their fans.
(Pic credits: Anjum Khan, Instagram)