Indian Street Premier League 2024: Full schedule, match timings, teams and venues - All you need to know

The T10 format, which has gained immense popularity in the Middle East and the West Indies, will be showcased in India for the first time this month.

ISPL 2024

Franchise-based cricket leagues have experienced rapid growth worldwide since the inception of the first of its kind in 2008, the highly successful Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, 16 years later, a new form of the game is set to make its debut in India. The T10 format, which has gained immense popularity in the Middle East and the West Indies, will be showcased in India for the first time this month. However, with a unique twist. Introducing the Indian Street Premier League, a T10 tournament played with a tennis ball, which commenced with grandeur and excitement in Thane on Wednesday. The league features six franchises owned by prominent figures in Indian cinema, with the iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar serving as the brand ambassador and former India head coach Ravi Shastri appointed as the chief mentor of the tournament. Full Schedule March 6: Exhibition Match – Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:00 P.M March 7: Chennai Singhams vs Tigers of Kolkata, 5:00 P.M March 8: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers, 7:30 P.M March 8: Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 P.M March 8: Tigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 P.M March 9: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 5:00 P.M March 9: Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar ke Veer, 7:30 P.M March 10: Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams, 5:00 P.M March 10: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tigers of Kolkata, 7:30 P.M March 11: Tigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 5:00 P.M March 11: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 7:30 P.M March 12: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams, 5:00 P.M March 12: Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai, 7:30 P.M March 13: Srinagar ke Veer vs Tigers of Kolkata, 5:00 P.M March 13: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams, 7:30 P.M March 14: Semi-final, 05:00 P.M March 14: Semi-final, 07:30 P.M March 15: Final, 5:00 P.M Live Streaming Details Sony Ten 2 will broadcast the Indian Street Premier League 2024 matches live in India. The matches will also be available for live streaming on Sony LIV. Squads Majhi Mumbai Squad: Ahmad Fayaz, Ravi Gupta, Abhishek Kumar, Vijay Pawle, Syed Salman, Ajaz Qureshi, Akshay Patil, Raviraj Ahire, Basharat Wani, Krusha Pawar, Murali A, Shreyas Indulkar, Ashraf Khan, Yogesh Penkar, Deepak Kumar Limboo, Devid Gogoi Chennai Singhams Squad: Harish Parmar, Vedant Mayekar, Dilip Binjwa, R. Thavith Kumar, V Vignesh, Bablu Patil, Vishwanath Jadhav, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Sagar Ali, Ketan Mhatre, Summet Dhekale, Pankay Patel, Farhat Ahmed, Farman Khan, Ankit Sanap, Rajdeep Jadeja Falcon Risers Hyderabad Squad: C. Dhilip Ranjan, Ubaid Bashir, Irfan Patel, Furqan Khan, Varun Kumar, Vivek Manoharan, Prathamesh Thakre, Vishwajit Thakur, Jagat Sarkar, Krishna Satpute, Nitin Matunge, Shreyas Kadam, Anurag Sarshar, Anand Baghel, Yasar Arafath, Vicky Bhoir Bangalore Strikers Squad: Saroj Paramanik, Ankur Singh, Bunty Patel, Bijal Rajput, Ashiq Ali Shamsu, Parv Lamba, Rahul Baghel, Prajjwal Somwanshi, Harishkumar KK, Mansoor KL, Ajit Mohite, Thomas Dias, Sunil Chawri, Akash Gautam, Kulwinder Singh, Sharik Yasir Srinagar Ke Veer Squad: Lokesh Lokesh, Deepak Dogra, Ahmed Askari, Omkar Desai, Aishwary Surve, Pritam Bari, Rajesh Sorte, Bhushan Gole, Tanisk Naik, Mohammed Nadeem, Vineet Todkar, Sumesh B, Kavinram Ramashbabu, Rohit Yadav, Navneet Parihar, Aditya Babbar Tigers Of Kolkata Squad: Uzair Shaikh, Babbu Rana, Shivam Kamboj, Sagar Bhandary, R. Bala Chandran, Bhavesh Pawar, Jonty Sarkar, Munna Shaikh, Fardeen Kazi, Rajat Mundhe, Prathamesh Pawar, Pradeep Patil, Shivam Kumar, Pritpal Singh, Raju Mukhiya, Akhil Singh Also Read| DCW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz

