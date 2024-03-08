Twitter
Cricket

DCW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz

DCW vs UPW Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 15 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

WPL 2024
he UP Warriorz will face off against the Delhi Capitals in a pivotal WPL 2024 match on Friday, March 8th.

After a strong start, the UP Warriorz have hit a roadblock with back-to-back losses to Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians, putting their playoff aspirations in jeopardy. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals currently lead the league with 8 points from five matches.

The upcoming match between these two teams promises to be a thrilling encounter as both sides look to secure a crucial victory. Stay tuned as the UP Warriorz aim to bounce back and reignite their winning momentum against the formidable Delhi Capitals.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz, 15th Match

Date & Time: Mar 08, 07:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

DCW vs UPW Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy 

Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Grace Harris, Alice Capsey, Chamari Athapaththu, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma 

Bowlers: Radha Yadav 

DCW vs UPW MY Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Kiran Navgire, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Chamari Athapaththu, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu 

Also Read| Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

