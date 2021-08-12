KLassy 100 for Rahul! Indian opener reaches ton with a FOUR against England at Lord's Test

And that surely is a 'KLassic' play by opening batsman KL Rahul who smashed a century at Lord's in London in the second Test against England. The batsman, who had started slow, shifted gears after the departure of partner Rohit Sharma (83).

In the 77th over, Rahul smashed a four to reach his ton. He slapped Mark Wood's delivery away to the third man boundary. He scored his century in 215 balls.

Indian openers with 100s at Lord's:

184 Vinoo Mankad in 1952

102*KL RAHUL in 2021

100 Ravi Shastri in 1990

An excellent CENTURY from @klrahul11 at Lord's. Batted brilliantly throughout, survived a few nervous moments, and now has his century! Live - https://t.co/KGM2YEualG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/mmG5VU227K — BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021

Most 100s by an Indian opener in Tests outside Asia:

15 Sunil Gavaskar

4 Virender Sehwag/KL Rahul

3 Vinoo Mankad/Ravi Shastri

KL Rahul got a chance to play after Mayank Agarwal was ruled out after being injured ahead of the first Test. The batsman who was slotted in as the opener with Rohit Sharma had scored 84 off 214 deliveries in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test.

As for the clash, India lost 2 wickets and have scored 250+ runs. Team India was put to bat first after Joe Root won the toss.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on a good partnership as openers as they put 100+ on the board. While the Hitman was out for 83 by James Anderson, KL Rahul continued the momentum.

India has scored around 160 and have lost two wickets with the second being Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dismissed by James Anderson for just nine runs.

KL Rahul and Indian skipper Virat Kohli are currently holding the fort with the captain having scored 40 runs in 94 balls.