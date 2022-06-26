India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Malahide Cricket Club Ground Pitch and Weather report in Dublin

India vs Ireland 1st T20I

India will face Ireland in a two-match T20I series, starting June 26 at Dublin, Malahide. The match will start at 9 pm IST. The Indian team, under the leadership of new skipper Hardik Pandya, will play two T20Is against Ireland before they turn to England for a full-fledged limited over series.

The series is also a chance for Rahul Tripathi to show that he belongs at the highest level. The pace bowling duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik will also be hoping to get an outing after warming the bench in the series against the Proteas.

On the other hand, Ireland has a golden opportunity to grab the attention of the audiences and the IPL owners because a performance against India never goes unnoticed in the cricketing world.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I weather forecast

According to weather.com, the chances of rain in the 1st T20I in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday 26th June will be 71% at 9 pm. The temperature will be only 13 degrees Celcius and the humidity will be 83%.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I pitch report

The pitch at The Village in Dublin usually tends to be pretty neutral, with the pacers getting bounced from the surface. The batters can score runs if they are patient enough at the crease. The weather forecast does not seem to be good for the match, it will be cloudy and there will be a 60% chance of rain.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher