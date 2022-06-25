IND vs IRE 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Ireland match in Dublin

India vs Ireland 2022

While one team is in the UK gearing up for the Test team against England, another set of players will be facing Ireland in the first fixture of the two-match T20I series.

The Indian team, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, will be looking to continue their winning momentum. The key players for them will be Ishan Kishan, skipper Hardik Pandya and also Dinesh Karthik.

Talking about the host nation, Ireland, on the other hand, played well in the T20 World Cup qualifier. They even won the ODI series against West Indies. Players like Andy McBrine and Andy Balbirnie will need to step up for the team with their experience.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Ireland – 1st T20I in Dublin

IND vs IRE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Ireland

India vs Ireland My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Ishan Kishan, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mark Adair

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher

India vs Ireland My Dream11 Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan (C), Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mark Adair

India vs Ireland Match Details

The match begins at 09:00 PM IST and will take place at Castle Avenue, Dublin on Sunday, June 26. The match will be aired live on Sony Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.