India vs England: Virat Kohli plays football, Rohit Sharma sweats it out in Leicester

Team India is currently in the UK as they gear up to face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match from last year.

With little over a week to go for the highly anticipated clash between India and England in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston, the Men in Blue are currently sweating it out in Leicester as they prepare to take on the Three Lions.

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma will be hoping to win the fifth Test and seal the series, which they currently lead 2-1. However, England will be no pushovers, and under new Test skipper Ben Stokes they look like a rejuvenated outfit.

That's why the Indian contingent has flown to the UK nearly two weeks before the Test match begins on July 1, to acclimatise and prepare for the upcoming challenge in the best way possible.

READ| Players to watch out for in the rescheduled Test match between India-England

While skipper Rohit was recently spotted hitting the nets, as he took charge of the side in Leicester, where the Indian team are currently training, former skipper Virat Kohli was spotted showcasing his football skills, alongside his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami and others.

Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MAX0fkQcuc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2022

Photos and videos of the Indian players have gone viral on social media as they sweat it out before the tough challenge which awaits them.

Before the fifth Test gets underway, Rohit Sharma's men will face off against county side Leicestershire in a practice game between June 24-28. Then, they will fight it out with the Three Lions for red-ball glory, and it will be followed by a 3-match T20I series and an ODI series of as many games.

READ| India vs England: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's picture with UK fan goes viral - see pics

Earlier, the likes of Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hanuma Vihari landed in London on Monday, with skipper Rohit joining them a couple of days later, followed by Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and head coach Rahul Dravid who were all engaged in India's five-match T20I series versus South Africa at home.

One player whose participation in the fifth Test is currently unclear is Ravichandran Ashwin, was missed his flight to the UK after testing positive for Covid-19 as per reports.