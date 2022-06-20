India vs England: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's picture with UK fan goes viral - see pics

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma pose alongside a fan in UK

Team India will face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, which will take place in Edgbaston from July 1-5. The contest was postponed after a covid outbreak in the Indian side, and the Men in Blue are currently leading the series 2-1.

Recently, Rohit Sharma-led Indian contingent jetted off to the UK, and the majority of the players have already started their preparations for the all-important contest. While the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hanuma Vihari touched down in London a couple of days ago, Rohit joined them later.

Right after reaching the United Kingdom, Team India players have kicked off their preparations as they practised at the famous Lord's Cricket Ground.

However, the players are also enjoying their time away from the cricket field as the skipper Rohit Sharma, and former captain Virat Kohli were spotted posing alongside a fan.

Both Virat and Rohit obliged to the Instagram user's request for a pic, and now their photos are going viral all over social media.

You can also get a glimpse of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in UK, here:

GOAT Kohli with a fan in UK. pic.twitter.com/hd3Q3O2AEE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2022

Rohit Sharma - always for his fans. pic.twitter.com/XvsTZzI8Y9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 18, 2022

Before the one-off Test match against England, the Men in Blue will take part in a practice match with Leicestershire from June 24-28, to fine-tune their skills.

Then, there will be the all-important series-deciding Test match, followed by 3 ODIs and as many T20Is after which India's tour of the UK will conclude.