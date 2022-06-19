Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hints at probable Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Sourav Ganguly said that India head coach Rahul Dravid and the team management are likely to settle the unit after the England T20Is.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

With the T20I series against India underway and the side getting ready for the England Test and the Ireland tour, many believe that the Men in Blue more or less know what their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia will look like.

WATCH: India begin training for rescheduled fifth Test against England 

Now hinting about the same, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that India head coach Rahul Dravid and the team management are likely to settle the unit after the England T20Is.

"Rahul Dravid (Team India head coach) is looking into it. He has been planning to play a settled set of players at some stage. Probably from the England tour next month, we will start playing with players who are likely to play in the T20 World Cup in October," Ganguly said according to TOI.

Seeing the squad that is playing against the Proteas, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan have surely produced a strong case for their spot while captain Rishabh Pant and batter Shreyas Iyer have disappointed a bit and will be under pressure.

For the bilateral series against Ireland which will begin on June 26, it will see the return of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and top-order batter Rahul Tripathi as well.

As for the Test series is concerned, India will play three T20Is, which will also see the return of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

 

 

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Weight loss: Meet Gary Lu, roadies 19 contestant who went from 94 kg to 75 kg

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

