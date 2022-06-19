BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hints at probable Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Sourav Ganguly said that India head coach Rahul Dravid and the team management are likely to settle the unit after the England T20Is.

With the T20I series against India underway and the side getting ready for the England Test and the Ireland tour, many believe that the Men in Blue more or less know what their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia will look like.

Now hinting about the same, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that India head coach Rahul Dravid and the team management are likely to settle the unit after the England T20Is.

"Rahul Dravid (Team India head coach) is looking into it. He has been planning to play a settled set of players at some stage. Probably from the England tour next month, we will start playing with players who are likely to play in the T20 World Cup in October," Ganguly said according to TOI.

Seeing the squad that is playing against the Proteas, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan have surely produced a strong case for their spot while captain Rishabh Pant and batter Shreyas Iyer have disappointed a bit and will be under pressure.

For the bilateral series against Ireland which will begin on June 26, it will see the return of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and top-order batter Rahul Tripathi as well.

As for the Test series is concerned, India will play three T20Is, which will also see the return of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.