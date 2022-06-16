Team India arrives in London to play the rescheduled 5th Test match against England, check pics

Indian team leaves for England

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Burmah and other members of the Indian team have reached London. The Indian team boarded a flight to London on Thursday morning.

Among other Indian players who were on that plane to London were off-spinner R Ashwin, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna, batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and wicketkeeper KS Bhara

Pujara took to social media to share a photograph from the airport with a caption that read, "Ready for the next challenge, UK bound!"

After a string of inconsistent showings, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were left out of India's home series against Sri Lanka in March this year. The Saurashtra veteran then turned out for Sussex in Division 2 of the County Championship and compiled a massive 720 runs from five games at an average of 120.

India head coach Rahul Dravid will join the Indian team in England after the conclusion of the T20I series against South Africa on Sunday.

India will play England in one Test from July 1-5 at Edgbaston, and then three ODIs and as many T20I.

Unlike last time though, with no bio-bubble in place, there will be no charter flights this time. All the players were tested for Covid-19 before boarding the flight for England. From London, the Indian team will travel to Leicester. There, India will have a short camp ahead of the warm-up match on June 24.