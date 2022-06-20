Players to watch out for in the rescheduled Test match between India-England

The fifth Test between England and India from September earlier this year was rescheduled to July 2022. India is leading 4 match series by 2-1

The Indian cricket team is all set for the 2022 England tour. It will be a multi-format series beginning in July. India’s tour of England will include the rescheduled India vs England 5th Test (2021), three T20I games, and three ODIs. Rohit Sharma will lead the visitors.

READ: 11 years ago, Virat Kohli made his Test debut on this day - Check his record as India's Test skipper

It is expected to be a cracker of a game. Both the teams have changed their captains as Joe Root was leading the England side during the first 4 Test matches of this rescheduled series.

Here's a look at the players to watch out for from both the teams in this riveting contest.