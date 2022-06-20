Players to watch out for in the rescheduled Test match between India-England

The fifth Test between England and India from September earlier this year was rescheduled to July 2022. India is leading 4 match series by 2-1
The Indian cricket team is all set for the 2022 England tour. It will be a multi-format series beginning in July. India’s tour of England will include the rescheduled India vs England 5th Test (2021), three T20I games, and three ODIs. Rohit Sharma will lead the visitors.
It is expected to be a cracker of a game. Both the teams have changed their captains as Joe Root was leading the England side during the first 4 Test matches of this rescheduled series.
Here's a look at the players to watch out for from both the teams in this riveting contest.
1. Rohit Sharma
Rohit is the leading scorer for India in the series so far against England. In four Tests, Rohit has scored 368 runs at 52.27. He smashed one century and two fifties with the best score of 127.
Rohit Sharma recently became India's full-time skipper and this will be his first Test match after acquiring the duties as the shipper in the Test match. He would be hoping to start his journey as the skipper of the Indian Test squad on a winning note.
2. Joe Root
Joe Root has been in form of his life. He has scored 10 Test centuries and 4 half-centuries since 2021 in Test cricket having played 22 Test matches and 42 innings. He has scored 2355 runs since 2021 and no other batsman is even close to him if we talk about scoring runs in the longest format of the game in the last 2 years.
Indian bowling lineup will be testing for Joe Root, but looking at his current form, England ould expect him to go well and score plenty of runs in this match.
3. James Anderson
James Anderson has taken the most number of wickets in Test cricket by a fast bowler. He has taken the wicket of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma many times in Test cricket and England would be hoping that he strikes again for his team by taking important wickets at the start of the innings.
4. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian bowling attack in the rescheduled Test match. He was rested in the recently concluded series against South Africa so that he can perform well in this Test match.
So the Indian team will be expecting their ace fast bowler to go all guns blazing and give quick breakthroughs to the Indian team.
5. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli would be under a bit of pressure while coming into this game. He has not scored an international century in the last few years and his IPL 2022 also was not up to the mark with the bat.
Virat Kohli has scored 27 Test centuries and he will be hoping to make his 28th Test century in this game and take the Indian team in the winning position.