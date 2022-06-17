Rohit Sharma smacks sixes as he plays gully cricket before India's tour of England

Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket in Mumbai before flying to England

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, but the 'hitman' will soon return to action as he gears up to lead the Men in Blue during their tour of England in July.

Having endured a tough season with Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022, as the five-time champs had a season to forget before finishing in last place in the league standings, Rohit was given a much-deserved break.

He jetted off to Maldives along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter to spend some quality time with his family on a mini-vacation of sorts.

While the rest of the Indian squad flew to London on June 16, Rohit will leave on June 17, and before leading India's charge in England, the 'hitman' was seen practising some big hits as he indulged in a gully cricket session with some of his fans in Mumbai.

A video of Rohit smacking sixes in Worli has emerged on social media, which is now going viral. In the clip, the Indian skipper can be seen hitting the ball straight down the road and later having a laugh about it.

Rohit Sharma playing gully cricket at Worli, Mumbai ahead of the England tour. pic.twitter.com/XeZrDL53ii — Sanskruti Yadav (@SanskrutiYadav_) June 15, 2022

The Men in Blue will first face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match from last year, after covid-enforced the series to a halt, which India is leading 2-1. The concluding game of the Test series will take place in Old Trafford from July 1st, after which Rohit and Co will take on the Three Lions in a 3 match ODI series and a T20I series of as many games.

Since taking over as permanent captain from Virat Kohli, Rohit is yet to lose a match as Indian captain, and he will be hoping to replicate the good run at home with a strong performance overseas as well.

England under newly crowned skipper Ben Stokes will surely be a tough nut to crack, so fans can expect some mouth-watering games.