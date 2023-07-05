Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

India's squad for T20I against West Indies announced: Yashasvi Jaiswal included, no place for Rinku Singh

The announcement came a day after the appointment of Ajit Agarakar as Team India’s chief selector.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

India's squad for T20I against West Indies announced: Yashasvi Jaiswal included, no place for Rinku Singh
India's squad for T20I against West Indies announced: Yashasvi Jaiswal included, no place for Rinku Singh (file photo)

Ind vs WI: BCCI has announced the Team India squad for the 5-match T20I series against the West Indies in August. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who showed impeccable performance in IPL 2023, has been included in the team. However, another star player Rinku Singh found no place in the team.

Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the shortest format. The announcement came a day after the appointment of Ajit Agarakar as Team India’s chief selector. Virar Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also not been included in the squad. Besides, Surya Kumar Yadav has been named as vice-captain. 

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

READ | Watch: Virat Kohli becomes batting coach for Yashasvi Jaiswal during India's practice session

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sony PS5 Slim likely to debut this year, Microsoft hints
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.