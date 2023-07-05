India's squad for T20I against West Indies announced: Yashasvi Jaiswal included, no place for Rinku Singh (file photo)

Ind vs WI: BCCI has announced the Team India squad for the 5-match T20I series against the West Indies in August. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who showed impeccable performance in IPL 2023, has been included in the team. However, another star player Rinku Singh found no place in the team.

Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the shortest format. The announcement came a day after the appointment of Ajit Agarakar as Team India’s chief selector. Virar Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also not been included in the squad. Besides, Surya Kumar Yadav has been named as vice-captain.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

