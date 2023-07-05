Watch: Virat Kohli becomes batting coach for Yashasvi Jaiswal during India's practice session (Photo: YT/Vimal Kumar)

Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed the attention of all when he smashed the fastest fifty in IPL 2023 in just 13 balls. The 21-year-old is now one of the most exciting prospects to watch out for in the Indian team. He has been picked in the Team India Test squad against West Indies which will begin from July 12.

Indian cricket team players are currently touring the West Indies. Ahead of the Test series, Jaiswal was seen playing in his first-ever net session with the senior team. With no Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaiswal is expected to make his India debut in the Barbados Test.

The left-handed youngster underwent regular drill on Tuesday. Subsequently, he was approached by Virat Kohli. The former India captain carefully examined Jaiswal's batting and shared his valuable inputs with the youngster. A video of the same has been shared by veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel. In the video, Kohli was seen having a long pep talk with Jaiswal. It appears that Kohli is suggesting a few tweaks in the youngster's technique. Check out the video below:

Team India will play two Tests in Dominica and Port of Spain beginning July 12. After that the side will take on the Caribbean in three ODIs and five T20Is. India will begin their next WTC cycle by playing a two-Test series against the West Indies. Indian team is expected to play a warm-up game with local team before leaving for Dominica by the end of this week.

