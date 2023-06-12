India not only lost WTC 2023 final but the match fee for each player too, Shubman Gill to pay extra for the tweet

India at WTC 2023 final

India faced a crushing defeat from Australia in World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final in England’s Oval. Team India faced a major setback when two of the Australian batsmen scored centuries and set a major innings total of 469. Chasing that mammoth target, India batting lineup collapsed at 296, giving a healthy lead to Australia. Similar play repeated during the second innings as well and India lost its second WTC final. But this time around, India not only lost the championship but the whole match fee as well due to slow over rate.

As per ICC statement, India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. This means Indian players will lose 100% of their match fee. In addition to this, young Indian opener Shubman Gill will have to pay 15% of his match fee as fine out of his own pocket.

Gill has been fined for criticising the controversial decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test on social media. That act breaches an ICC law due to which he will have to pay money back as part of his punishment given he has effectively incurred 115 percent of match fees in fines.

Not only India, but Australia were also fined for slow over rate. Australia were found to be four overs short. This means Australia also docked 80 percent of their match fees.