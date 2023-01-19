IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri Series 2023: India women schedule, full fixtures list and match timings in IST

Image Source: Twitter

Team India's final preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup next month will begin on Thursday, January 19 with a tri-series in South Africa against the host nation and the West Indies. Last month, the Women in Blue challenged the world champions Australia at home, despite the absence of regular skipper Meg Lanning. Although Team India showed some sparks, their efforts were not enough as the hosts were able to win just one match in the series.

The Women in Blue will be without two of their most formidable players, Shafali Verma at the top and wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh in the middle, who are representing the junior team in the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. While S Meghana is likely to open the innings with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Sushma Verma and Shikha Pandey have earned well-deserved national recalls. This tournament is sure to be an exciting opportunity for the Women in Blue to showcase their talent on the international stage and make a lasting impression.

The series will commence with India taking on the hosts, South Africa, who will be led by all-rounder Sune Luus in the absence of regular skipper Dane van Niekerk, who failed to meet the necessary fitness requirements.

It will be intriguing to observe how the Women in Blue adapt to the absence of Shafali and Richa, and if their batting strategy will be altered without an intimidating presence at the top of the lineup. The third team to compete is the West Indies, captained by the renowned all-rounder Hayley Matthews.

Here is the full schedule of the South Africa Women’s T20I Tri-Series:

January 19, Thursday: India Women vs South Africa Women - Buffalo Park - 10:30 PM IST

January 21, Saturday: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - Buffalo Park - 6:30 PM IST

January 23, Monday: India Women vs West Indies Women - Buffalo Park - 10:30 PM IST

January 25, Wednesday: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - Buffalo Park - 6:30 PM IST

January 28, Saturday: South Africa Women vs India Women - Buffalo Park - 10:30 PM IST

January 30, Monday: India Women vs West Indies Women - Buffalo Park - 6:30 PM IST

February 2, Thursday: Final - Buffalo Park - 6:30 PM IST

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be live on TV through Star Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

