IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer reveals reason behind dancing celebration, says 'They were teasing..'

Shreyas Iyer reveals reason behind his dancing celebration during 1st ODI

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team defeated West Indies in the first ODI by 3 runs on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the series. West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bowl first, but the decision paid no dividends as the Men in Blue scored 308 runs in their respective 50 overs.

While the skipper Dhawan missed his century by just 3 runs, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also impressed for India. Iyer in particular was under pressure to perform with his weakness against the short-ball being exploited by many teams of late.

The West Indies, however, couldn't trouble Iyer too much with the short ball as the Mumbai-born batsman scored 54 runs, before being dismissed after a stunning catch from Pooran.

Iyer had done enough to justify his inclusion in the playing XI, and during the second innings, the 27-year-old was seen enjoying his time in the outfield. Iyer was spotted dancing as he celebrated Shamarh Brooks' wicket after completing a relatively easy catch.

The video of Iyer's dance has gone crazy viral on social media, and on Saturday, the BCCI shared a clip of the youngster speaking about how he planned to execute the celebration. Talking to his teammate Mohammed Siraj, Iyer revealed that the crowd were teasing him.

"The crowd were teasing me, they were saying drop a catch, and when the ball came towards me, I danced and celebrated like them," said Iyer.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was named India's vice-captain for the first ODI, after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out due to a knee injury.