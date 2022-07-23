'Aim is to help India win Asia Cup and World Cup': Virat Kohli's statement of intent

Virat Kohli says his aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and World Cup

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli may have been struggling to score big with the bat, but he nonetheless has his mind on helping India win the Asia Cup and the ICC T20I World Cup 2022. Despite the fact that Kohli has been out of form for a while now, having not scored a century in 3 years, he remains focused on winning the big prizes.

In the past, the Delhi-born batsman was able to score centuries at will, but recently, he has struggled to get off to good starts, and once he has looked settled, Kohli has failed to breach the three-figure mark.

Having been rested for India's tour of West Indies, Kohli is expected to be back for the ODI series against Zimbabwe, which will take place next month, before Asia Cup kicks off.

During the recently concluded tour of England, the 33-year-old could only score 76 runs from six innings, which included the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston, followed by two T20Is, and two ODIs.

While many former cricketers have called for Kohli to be dropped from the Indian team amid his ongoing lean patch, he has insisted that his aim is win big with the Indian team.

In a statement released by Star Sports, Kohli said, "My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team."

The talismanic batsman is currently undergoing the worst spell of his career, having dropped out of the top three in ICC's latest ODI rankings. While his runs have dried up, Kohli is no longer dominating the rankings in any of the three formats.

With a little less than a month remaining before the start of Asia Cup 2022, fans will be hoping Kohli can rediscover his golden touch, and return to his peak after his vacation in Paris.