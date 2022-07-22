'The guys would have loved the competition': Windies coach Phil Simmons on Virat Kohli's absence from series

Phil Simmons on Virat Kohli's absence

The Indian team is all set to face West Indies in the limited-overs series from July 22. With Shikhar Dhawan leading the side, India will be without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah.

READ | Dilip Vengsarkar questions BCCI's decision to rest Virat Kohli for the series against West Indies

Talking about the Men in Blue coming into this contest without the top players, especially Kohli, West Indies coach Phil Simmons said he is unhappy with the player being rested.

"I am not happy that people are not there because you want to play against the best players and we all know that Virat's record says that he is one of the best of all time. So yes I am disappointed and it would have been nice had he been here. I'm sure all the guys would have loved the competition," Simmons said, according to Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel.

Kohli in the last 78 innings, has not scored an international century. In his last IPL season, he managed to hit at a strike rate of just 116. In fact, on his return to international cricket, Kohli managed to record a forgettable England tour.

Talking about the same, "Criticisms are everywhere. I'm sure people want him to do well all the time and nobody can do things well all the time," he added.

Earlier, Australia cricket legend Ricky Ponting also made comments about the former India captain and his struggles with the bat. Ponting went against the tide and backed Kohli, saying that he would continue to push the star batter.

He added that he knows the upside of Kohli's getting back in form and that any opposition attack would breathe a sigh of relief if India decide to drop him.