Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli drop places, massive gains for Pant, Hardik in ODI rankings

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma slip, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya rise in ODI rankings

Team India's dynamic duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli slipped one place each in the latest round of ICC's ODI rankings after they failed to impress against England. While Rohit score 76 not out against England in the first ODI, he got dismissed for a duck in the second match, while he could only muster up 17 runs in the series decider.

Elsewhere, Virat Kohli's slump with the bat saw him accumulate scores of 16, and 17 in the second and third ODI after he missed the first match through injury.

Jasprit Bumrah also lost the no 1 bowler's spot, after missing the third ODI through injury. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult reclaimed the numero uno spot, while Pakistan's Babar Azam continues to lead the batting charts.

While Team India skipper Rohit Sharma slipped to fifth in ICC's latest ODI rankings, Virat Kohli dropped to fourth.

South Africa's Rassie Van der Dussen rose after scoring a century against England recently, while his compatriot Quinton de Kock dropped to sixth.

Moreover, there's some good news as well for some Indian players as Yuzvendra Chahal rose four places to 16th in the bowlers' rankings, while Hardik Pandya jumped 13 places to rank 8th in the all-rounders' charts.

While Chahal recorded seven scalps in the ODI series against England, Pandya continued to impress after chipping in with six wickets and 100 runs.

Rishabh Pant also rose 25 places to rank 52nd after hitting a century in the final ODI, which helped India clinch the ODI series 2-1.

The Men in Blue return to action on Friday as they are scheduled to take on West Indies in the first ODI of the series in Trinidad.