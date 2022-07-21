Dinesh Karthik breaks silence over his ODI World Cup 2023 plans, says 'I have been informed...'

Dinesh Karthik breaks silence over his ODI World Cup 2023 plans

From commentating on Team India's matches in 2021, to staging an epic comeback in 2022, Dinesh Karthik has had a stunning turnaround in fortunes. On the back of a sensational IPL 2022 performance, DK was handed a comeback to the national team, and it's fair to say that he grabbed the opportunity with aplomb.

Having played a match finisher's role for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022, Karthik was included in the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman gave a good account of himself and was subsequently selected for the Ireland and England tour.

Despite some mixed performances throughout the UK tour, former cricketers have backed the 37-year-old to land a ticket for India's T20I squad, for the ICC T20I World Cup in Australia. On many occasions, Karthik himself has spoken about how desperately he wanted to represent India at the World Cup.

While DK may yet land a chance to feature in the T20I spectacle in a couple of months' time, the Tamil Nadu batsman was recently quizzed about his plans for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by India.

Notably, the veteran is currently yet to feature for the Men in Blue in ODIs, and during his recent visit to former Indian pacer Pankaj Singh’s cricket academy in SMS Stadium Jaipur, Karthik was questioned whether he plans to stick around for the ODI World Cup at home.

Although, he answered that he isn't allowed to comment on Indian cricket, till he reached West Indies for the T20I assignment.

"I have been informed to not make any comment on Indian cricket till I reach West Indies. Sorry," replied Karthik.

He has been selected in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies, but before that the two nations will take part in a three-match ODI series, starting on July 22.