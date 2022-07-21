IND vs WI: KL Rahul 'hustling' for Team India comeback, watch video of his training routine

KL Rahul hustling ahead of India vs West Indies T20I series, watch video

Team India batsman KL Rahul is eager to make his comeback after recovering from an injury as he continues to build his fitness before the T20I series against West Indies. On Wednesday, the Karnataka batsman shared a video of his 'hustle' as he is leaving no stone unturned to prove his fitness.

Rahul has been included in India's squad for the five-match T20I series against the Caribbeans, although he will only be selected if he can prove his match fitness. In the video shared by the 29-yea-old, he can be seen pushing himself to the limits as he works out in different training routines.

Apart from Rahul, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been included in the T20I squad, but he too will have to undergo a fitness test first, before the pair can play against West Indies.

Both Rahul and Kuldeep were expected to feature in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, after IPL 2022, and the former was even due to lead the Indian side, however, they both sustained injuries, which ruled them out of the Proteas tour.

Subsequently, Rahul flew to Germany to undergo surgery and he has now recovered from that setback as he is aiming to stage a comeback to the Indian team.

Should he pass the fitness Test before the West Indies T20Is, KL Rahul would be seen deputising Rohit Sharma in the series, as he has been throughout this year. As per reports, Rahul could also lead the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Talking about the West Indies tour, Team India arrived recently in Trinidad and the two nations will face off in a three-match ODI series beginning on July 22, followed by a five-match T20I series. While many regulars have been rested for the ODI leg, the Men in Blue are expected to name a near full-strength playing XI during the T20Is.