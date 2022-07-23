Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Mohammed Shami buys Jaguar F-type sports car worth nearly Rs 1 crore, pics go viral

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami bought a brand new Jaguar F-type sports car worth nearly Rs 1 crore. Shami has been rested for IND vs WI ODI series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Mohammed Shami buys Jaguar F-type sports car worth nearly Rs 1 crore, pics go viral
Mohammed Shami buys Jaguar F-type sports car worth near Rs 1 crore

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami often hogs the limelight due to his bowling performances, however, the speedster recently brought home a Jaguar F-type sports car and the pictures of his latest purchase have been going viral on social media like wildfire. 

On Friday, Shami purchased a red-coloured Jaguar worth Rs 98.13 lakhs (ex-showroom), which has the ability to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds. 

Shami's new sports car comprises a powerful V8 331 kW engine, which is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Elsewhere, the Jaguar has an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which enables it to glide seamlessly on the road. 

READ| Ajinkya Rahane gets trolled after asking for movie suggestions, fans say 'watch your highlights'

Shami was pictured with the director of Shiva Motors, Amit Garg, who shared pictures of the Indian pacer's latest purchase while handing him over the beast. Garg also shared another picture of the duo on LinkedIn, with Shami gifting him a signed cricket ball. 

This isn't the first time, the 31-year-old had showcased his love for cars, as he is already a proud owner of a Toyota Fortuner, BMW 5-series, and an Audi. Recently, he purchased a brand new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Shami flaunted his new bike on Instagram. 

The pacer hailing from Uttar Pradesh has been rested for India's 3-match ODI series against West Indies, but he will be back for the five-match T20I series, which is slated to begin on 29th July. 

READ| IND vs WI: How Mohammed Siraj defended 15 runs in thrilling final over against Windies

The Men in Blue have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, as they narrowly edged out the Caribbean side by 3 runs on Friday. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.