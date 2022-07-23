Mohammed Shami buys Jaguar F-type sports car worth nearly Rs 1 crore, pics go viral

Mohammed Shami buys Jaguar F-type sports car worth near Rs 1 crore

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami often hogs the limelight due to his bowling performances, however, the speedster recently brought home a Jaguar F-type sports car and the pictures of his latest purchase have been going viral on social media like wildfire.

On Friday, Shami purchased a red-coloured Jaguar worth Rs 98.13 lakhs (ex-showroom), which has the ability to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds.

Shami's new sports car comprises a powerful V8 331 kW engine, which is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Elsewhere, the Jaguar has an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which enables it to glide seamlessly on the road.

Shami was pictured with the director of Shiva Motors, Amit Garg, who shared pictures of the Indian pacer's latest purchase while handing him over the beast. Garg also shared another picture of the duo on LinkedIn, with Shami gifting him a signed cricket ball.

This isn't the first time, the 31-year-old had showcased his love for cars, as he is already a proud owner of a Toyota Fortuner, BMW 5-series, and an Audi. Recently, he purchased a brand new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Shami flaunted his new bike on Instagram.

The pacer hailing from Uttar Pradesh has been rested for India's 3-match ODI series against West Indies, but he will be back for the five-match T20I series, which is slated to begin on 29th July.

The Men in Blue have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, as they narrowly edged out the Caribbean side by 3 runs on Friday.