IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off retired hurt after suffering back spasm

Rohit Sharma retired hurt during IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had to walk off the field and was subsequently retired hurt during the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday. As per reports, Rohit appeared to have suffered a back spasm and thus as a precaution, the 'Hitman' was taken off.

While it remains to be seen whether the issue could be troublesome for Rohit and Team India, the BCCI offered an update about the same shortly after.

A tweet from BCCI revealed that Rohit had sustained a back spasm while playing the third T20I. That's why he had to get retired hurt after scoring just 11 runs.

"#TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress," read BCCI's tweet.

Talking about the third T20I, Rohit's injury did not hamper India's plans as they were successfully able to chase down the required target of 165 courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's 76-run knock.

Earlier, the West Indies scored 164/5 in their respective 20 overs, after Kyle Mayers played a crucial knock of 73 runs, while Shimron Hetmyer (20* off 12) and Rovman Powell (23 off 14) applied the finishing touches.

However, the Men in Blue comfortably chased it down, and it was all because of Suryakumar Yadav's incredible hitting which helped the visitors to a 7-wicket victory and thus they move 2-1 ahead in the series.