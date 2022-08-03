Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs WI: Netizens compare Suryakumar Yadav to AB de Villiers, hail him as India's 'Mr 360'

Suryakumar Yadav silenced his critics in style as he scored a fifty in the third T20I, and netizens hailed him as India's 'Mr 360'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:50 AM IST

IND vs WI: Netizens compare Suryakumar Yadav to AB de Villiers, hail him as India's 'Mr 360'
Fans hailed Suryakumar Yadav as India's 'Mr 360'

Suryakumar Yadav came out to open for Team India in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday and struggled to leave a mark. In the aftermath of India's loss, many former cricketers like Ravi Shastri and Akash Chopra were left confused by this move from Rohit Sharma. 

However, Yadav silenced his critics in style as scored a fifty during the third T20I on Tuesday, while opening for India. And SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) did it in some groove while playing some magnificent shots, which led to comparisons with South African great AB de Villiers. 

While some fans said that Yadav was India's 'Mr 360', others said that the 31-year-old's hitting reminded them of De Villiers, who was well renowned for his ability to play all-around the cricket field. 

READ| IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off retired hurt after suspected back spasm

Check how Twitter reacted to Suryakumar Yadav's inning in IND vs WI 3rd T20I:

Unfortunately for SKY, his brilliant knock was put to an abrupt end after he scored 76 runs, having mistimed a shot and getting dismissed. 

He had nonetheless completed the job for his side, as Yadav put India on top and well within reach of a victory in the third T20I. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘Grave consequences’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: China warns US
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.