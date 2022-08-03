IND vs WI: Netizens compare Suryakumar Yadav to AB de Villiers, hail him as India's 'Mr 360'

Fans hailed Suryakumar Yadav as India's 'Mr 360'

Suryakumar Yadav came out to open for Team India in the second T20I against West Indies on Monday and struggled to leave a mark. In the aftermath of India's loss, many former cricketers like Ravi Shastri and Akash Chopra were left confused by this move from Rohit Sharma.

However, Yadav silenced his critics in style as scored a fifty during the third T20I on Tuesday, while opening for India. And SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) did it in some groove while playing some magnificent shots, which led to comparisons with South African great AB de Villiers.

While some fans said that Yadav was India's 'Mr 360', others said that the 31-year-old's hitting reminded them of De Villiers, who was well renowned for his ability to play all-around the cricket field.

Check how Twitter reacted to Suryakumar Yadav's inning in IND vs WI 3rd T20I:

Unfortunately for SKY, his brilliant knock was put to an abrupt end after he scored 76 runs, having mistimed a shot and getting dismissed.

He had nonetheless completed the job for his side, as Yadav put India on top and well within reach of a victory in the third T20I.