IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya cleans up Brandon King, completes 50 T20I wickets for India, watch video

Hardik Pandya cleans up Brandon King during IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Team Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya provided his side with a crucial breakthrough in the third T20I on Tuesday while taking Brandon King's wicket. In the process, Pandya completed 50 T20I dismissals in an Indian jersey.

The 28-year-old has been in stunning form of late, since making his comeback to the India team. Pandya drew the first blood for his side, as West Indies dominated the early proceeding after being asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma.

The Indian skipper chose to bowl first after winning the toss, however, the move didn't exactly pay dividends as the Caribbean side got off to a good start, with openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers putting up a 57-run opening stand.

READ| IND vs WI: Nicholas Pooran recreates iconic 'kitne aadmi the..' dialogue from Sholay, watch video

Indian bowlers were put to the sword by the hosts, although up stepped Hardik to give his side a huge breakthrough.

The incident happened in the 8th over of India's inning. Pandya bowled a good length delivery which King tried to smash through for a big hit but the ball took a healthy edge off his bat and went colliding into the leg stump.

Watch:

More to follow...