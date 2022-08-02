IND vs WI: Nicholas Pooran recreates iconic 'kitne aadmi the..' dialogue from Sholay, watch video

Nicholas Pooran recreates iconic 'kitne aadmi the' dialogue from Sholay

West Indies cricketers are hands down the funniest and most entertaining sportspersons in the world. Many times during the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans have gotten the chance to see the funny side of Caribbean cricketers, be it Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard or Dwayne Bravo.

Recently, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran also gave the fans a glimpse of his acting skills as he recreated the iconic 'kitne aadmi the..' dialogue from the cult classic flick Sholay.

The video shared by Fancode, on their Twitter handle, shows Pooran in the role of Sambha, while a fan enacts Amjad Khan as Gabbar.

"Talk about an unlikely duo. @Gabbar and @nicholas_47 re-enact this legendary scene from Sholay!" read the tweet from Fancode.

In the viral clip, the fan enacting Gabbar can be heard questioning Pooran, "Arey oo Pooran, kitne aadmi the?", to which he gleefully replied, "gyarah sardar (eleven captain)."

Watch:

From the looks of it, the video appears to have been shot ahead of the third T20I between India and West Indies on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after some good batting displays from Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik, however, Pooran's side bounced brilliantly in the second match on Monday courtesy of Obed McCoy's six-fer which helped his side to a 5-wicket win.