IND vs SL: India beat Sri Lanka in their biggest win in World Cup history, reach semi-finals

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: ‘It will speak such…’

Meet Mohammad Shami, star pacer who became India's leading World Cup wicket-taker

After surprise success at box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil, Telugu

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over ‘Talibani mindset' remark

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Mohammad Shami, star pacer who became India's leading World Cup wicket-taker

After surprise success at box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil, Telugu

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over ‘Talibani mindset' remark

8 must-try Indian street foods in winter

8 Indian actors invited for Oscar Academy in last 5 years

10 foods to help you maintain a healthy liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

After surprise success at box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil, Telugu

Aishwarya Rai gets overwhelmed as Aaradhya Bachchan praises her in first public speech, fans say ‘she speaks like...'

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar 'pushes' Khanzaadi in task, apologises by asking her to kiss him on cheeks

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SL: India beat Sri Lanka in their biggest win in World Cup history, reach semi-finals

Team India became the first team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs in the World Cup 2023 match on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team is the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals.

Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358. Kasun Rajitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 14. Only two other Sri Lanka batters -- Angelo Mathews (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) -- could reach double digits.

Earlier, sent in to bat, India amassed 357 for 8. Virat Kohli (88 off 94 balls), Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56) led India's batting. Ravindra Jadeja's 35 off 24 balls pushed India past 350. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka was the stand out bowler for Sri Lanka ending with figures of five for 80 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores:

India: 357 for 8 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 88, Shubman Gill 92, Shreyas Iyer 82; Dilshan Madhushanka 5/80).

Sri Lanka: 55 all out in 19.4 overs (Kasun Rajitha 14; Mohammed Shami 5/18, Mohammed Siraj 3/16).

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2: 'I said, please don't...'

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Viral video hints Salman Khan refused to walk the ramp at Jio World Plaza launch, Reddit thinks he declined because...

Meet popular mehendi artist, whose clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Deepika Padukone, Katrina she charges...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Find out the amazing deals on cushion covers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE