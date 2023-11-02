Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: ‘It will speak such…’

Meet Mohammad Shami, star pacer who became India's leading World Cup wicket-taker

After surprise success at box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil, Telugu

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over ‘Talibani mindset' remark

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Mohammad Shami, star pacer who became India's leading World Cup wicket-taker

After surprise success at box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil, Telugu

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over ‘Talibani mindset' remark

8 must-try Indian street foods in winter

8 Indian actors invited for Oscar Academy in last 5 years

10 foods to help you maintain a healthy liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

After surprise success at box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil, Telugu

Aishwarya Rai gets overwhelmed as Aaradhya Bachchan praises her in first public speech, fans say ‘she speaks like...'

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar 'pushes' Khanzaadi in task, apologises by asking her to kiss him on cheeks

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups

During the 2023 World Cup match in Mumbai between India and Sri Lanka, Mohammed Shami achieved a historic milestone by becoming India's leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history. With 45 wickets in ODI World Cups, Shami has surpassed the records of Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath, claiming the top spot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a historic moment at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mohammed Shami etched his name in World Cup annals for India on Thursday. The veteran fast bowler joined the esteemed ranks of Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan as the leading wicket-taker for the two-time champions. Shami, along with fellow pacemen Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, unleashed a devastating assault on the Sri Lankan batting lineup during their World Cup 2023 clash

Shami delivered a spell of unplayable fast bowling, claiming four wickets in his opening three overs. He entered the fray in the 10th over of Sri Lanka's chase, and by that time, the match seemed well out of reach for the Sri Lankan side, who had faltered to 3 for 4 before slightly recovering to 14 for 4. Shami concluded his initial spell with a five-wicket haul, marking his third such achievement in World Cup history. With this feat, he drew level with Mitchell Starc as the top bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in World Cup competitions.

Shami's World Cup wicket tally now stands at 45 wickets, achieved in just his 14th match in this 50-over showcase event. In comparison, Zaheer Khan required 23 matches to reach 44 wickets in World Cups, while Srinath took 34 matches to accumulate 44 wickets. Despite having played only three matches in World Cup 2023 for India, Shami has already claimed an impressive total of 14 wickets. His fiery performance began in the very first over, where he dismissed Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha, narrowly missing a hat-trick opportunity. The Sri Lankan side appeared bewildered as India's bowlers maintained their relentless pressure.

In his second over, Shami secured the wicket of Dushmantha Chameera for a duck, thanks to a brilliant DRS (Decision Review Systern) call by KL Rahul. The fast bowler's brilliance continued as he eliminated Angelo Mathews in the first delivery of his third over, extinguishing the Sri Lankan veteran's resistance.

Shami clinched his fifth wicket in the fifth over, dismissing Kasun Rajitha, who had valiantly contributed 14 runs. India's pacers showcased a sensational performance at the historic venue of the 2011 World Cup final. Jasprit Bumrah initiated the onslaught with a wicket on his very first delivery, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat in a World Cup match Mohammed Siraj made a significant impact as well, taking three wickets in his first spell, building on his outstanding performance against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final earlier in the year.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2: 'I said, please don't...'

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Viral video hints Salman Khan refused to walk the ramp at Jio World Plaza launch, Reddit thinks he declined because...

Meet popular mehendi artist, whose clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Deepika Padukone, Katrina she charges...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Find out the amazing deals on cushion covers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE