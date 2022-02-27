IND vs SL 3rd T20I: India restrict Sri Lanka to 146/5, need 147 to inflict clean sweep

Team India were able to restrict Sri Lanka for a total of 146/5, as they look to inflict yet another clean sweep.

Team India will be eyeing a third consecutive clean sweep as they restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 146/5. Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka had won the toss earlier on Sunday, and he chose to bat first.

Unfortunately, his batsmen were able to utilize the opportunity and they are staring down at yet another defeat probably. India, who had chased down a total of 184 on Saturday, will be heavy favourites to pick up a win and complete yet another whitewash.

Dasun Shanaka's brilliant knock of 74* helps Sri Lanka to a total of 146/5



Dasun Shanaka's brilliant knock of 74* helps Sri Lanka to a total of 146/5

Team India began brilliantly in the third T20I, thanks to Mohammed Siraj who provided the hosts with their first breakthrough in the first over itself. Danushka Gunathilaka was sent back to the dugout on a golden duck.

In the second over, Sri Lanka were jolted once again as Avesh Khan got his first wicket of the night when he dismissed Pathum Nissanka, who had struck 75 in 53 balls on Saturday.

The early flurry of wickets continued for India when Khan got rid of Charith Asalanka in the fourth over of the innings. Sri Lanka were reeling at 11/3 with the blow.

Janith Liyanage would prove to be India's next target, whom young Ravi Bishnoi bowled and sent back to the dugout.

Innings Break!



After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka post a total of 146/5.#TeamIndia chase coming up shortly. Stay tuned!



Innings Break!

After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka post a total of 146/5.

Dinesh Chandimal and skipper Dasun Shanaka tried to steady the ship, although Chandimal's stay at the crease was ended abruptly by Harshal Patel. Half of the Sri Lankan side were dismissed and they had only scored 60 runs at the time.

Shanaka meanwhile was joined by Chamika Karunaratne in the middle and the pair of them were very impressive. Skipper Shanaka in particular played like a man possessed as he scored an unbeaten 38-ball 74 to lead his side to a total of 143.