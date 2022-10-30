IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin warns David Miller as latter leaves crease early, watch

Source: Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin gave a stern warning to David Miller without saying a word, but by simply staring at the latter who appeared to be leaving his crease early. Ashwin could have chosen to run out the Proteas batsman but he backed up just in time.

The incident caught the eyes of fans as South Africa defeated India in a thrilling contest that went down to the wire. Temba Bavuma's side prevailed by five wickets and went to the top of the table in Group B.

The face-off between Ashwin and Miller happened in the penultimate over of the inning, and as soon as Miller realised that Ash had seen him moving out of his crease, he simply backed up.

