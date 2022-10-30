Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli drops a sitter in extremely rare fielding slip-up, leaves everyone stunned

Virat Kohli dropped a catch of Aiden Markram and Ravichandran Ashwin as well as Rohit Sharma were left utterly stunned by the rare slip-up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli drops a sitter in extremely rare fielding slip-up, leaves everyone stunned
Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli dropped a catch of Aiden Markram and Ravichandran Ashwin as well as Rohit Sharma were left utterly stunned by the rare slip-up. The match between India and South Africa went down to the wire and there was a moment when the hearts of all Indian fans nearly stopped. 

The pair of Markram and David Miller brought South Africa back into the contest, however, Kohli has a great chance to break the partnership but it wasn't to be. Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma's reaction summed it up as Kohli missed a catch in a rare slip-up in the outfield. 

READ| India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya strikes, India claw back as Markram departs

Watch:

More to follow..

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Singh Grover hosts Bipasha Basu's baby shower, Ranbir Kapoor surprises fans
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
5 benefits of using aloe vera gel for skin
Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.