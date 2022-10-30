Headlines

India vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: David Miller, Aiden Markram slam 50s as SA win by five wickets

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Check latest updates of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Group B clash, Perth weather report.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

With the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, India failed the pace trial against South Africa in Perth, suffering their first loss in the T20 World Cup 2022. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68 off 40 deliveries, but the total of 133 was never going to be enough against a powerhouse South African team.

Despite a brave effort from the Indian pacers in the first half of the innings, South Africa chased down the total with two deliveries and five wickets to spare. 

READ: IND vs SA T20 World Cup: Fans across Pakistan will pray for India's win over South Africa- Know why

Aiden Markram struck six boundaries and a six for his 41-ball 52 as he took on the responsibility of increasing the scoring rate, while David Miller kept his cool and remained unbeaten on 56 to help the Proteas over the finish line. 

Miller was on five of his first fifteen balls, but the seasoned campaigner, who has a tendency of closing games for South Africa and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, did not panic. Miller eventually reached his fifty in just 40 balls after attacking off-spinner R Ashwin, winning the game of match-ups against India.

For India, Mohammed Shami bowled a magnificent penultimate over to put South Africa under pressure. The match came down to the last over, but David Miller looked confident and delivered, maintaining unbeaten in 56 as he hit the winning runs in the fourth delivery, breaking India's hearts.

READ: India beats Australia in shootout to win third Sultan of Johor Cup

When: India vs South Africa, ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022, October 30, 19:00 Local, 16:30 IST

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa 

India:: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Oct 2022, 08:09 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    The Proteas go Top of Group 2 with a win. India slip to second.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 08:05 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    First time SA have beaten India in an ICC event since beating them in Nagpur in 50-over WC in 2011

  • 30 Oct 2022, 08:01 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Bhuvneshwar to Miller, FOUR, South Africa win by 5 wickets!


    SA 137/5 (19.4)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:56 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Shami to Miller, no run, DOT! Miller misses the pull against this hit-the-deck-hard short ball.

    Equation: 6 runs | 6 balls

    SA 128/5 (19)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:54 PM
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:51 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Ashwin to Tristan Stubbs, out Lbw!! Carrom ball, Tristan Stubbs shapes up to reverse-sweep and is struck on the arm. Given out lbw and he reviews the call. No bat/glove. Over to ball-tracking. Clipping top of leg - umpire's call! The onfield call stays. Tristan Stubbs lbw b Ashwin 6(6) [4s-1]

    SA 122/5 (17.4)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:49 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    17.2 Ashwin to Miller, SIX, back-to-back sixes! That should be the game.

    17.1 Ashwin to Miller, SIX, "in the arc, out of the park!" Yes, it's Miller. Overpitched and a backing away Miller gets under it to thump it straight down the ground. Biffed over the bowler's head for a maximum. Made it look so easy!

    SA 122/4 (17.3)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:46 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Ravichandran Ashwin [3.0-0-31-0] is back into the attack

    Equation: 25 runs | 18 balls. One over left for Bhuvi, Shami and Ashwin. Rohit has summoned his spinner to bowl this over.

    SA 109/4 (17)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:43 PM
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:39 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Hardik Pandya to Miller, 1 run, shortish ball, Miller hops and tucks it through mid-wicket. Runs the first run hard but has to settle for a single as Kohli is quick to release the ball

    SA 102/4 (16)

    Equation: 32 runs | 24 balls. Ashwin still has one over left. Arshdeep will complete his quota for the day

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:36 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Hardik Pandya to Markram, out Caught by Suryakumar Yadav!! The 76-run partnership has been broken! Short ball, Markram c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 52(41) [4s-6 6s-1]

    SA 100/4 (15.4)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:34 PM
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:32 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Over summary (11-15)
    * Markram changes gears after the drinks break by attacking Hardik, 16 comes off the 11th over
    * Big moment in the game as Kohli drops Markram on 35
    * Rohit Sharma misses another chance to run Markram out on 35
    * Miller smashes Ashwin into the stands as South Africa press, 17 runs from the 14th over
    * 9th T20I half-century for Aiden Markram

    SA 95/3 (15)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:30 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Arshdeep Singh to Markram, FOUR, shot! 135kph, short of length ball, Markram clears his left leg and has ample time to go over the off-side. Waits and carves it over extra cover. That went like a bullet!

    SA 95/3 (15)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:29 PM
  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:27 PM
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:19 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Ashwin to Miller, SIX, 104m six! Ashwin overpitches and Miller latches onto it. Tossed it up on this occasion and Miller backed away before hoisting it down the ground. Miles over long-off

    SA 85/3 (14)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:16 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Ashwin to Markram, 1 run, Ashwin is shocked as Virat Kohli has put down a dolly! Long boundary and Markram backs himself to muscle the pull over to deep mid-wicket. It goes straight to Kohli.

    SA 65/3 (12)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:08 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Hardik Pandya to Markram, byes, FOUR, banged in short and outside off, Markram shuffles across to try and hook it over fine leg. Misses and even the keeper can't stop it

    SA 56/3 (11)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 07:00 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Over summary (6-10)
    * Shami gets rid of the struggling Bavuma for 10
    * Markram looking in fine touch as he creams Hardik past extra-cover for a boundary
    * India lose their first review after an inside edge saved Miller from being trapped in front
    * Rohit misses a run-out chance with Markram struggling after being sent back
    * Ashwin concedes 5 runs off his first over

    SA 40/3 (10)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 06:58 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Shami continues. Clipped into the pads and a loud appeal from Shami and Co. Umpire Kettleborough is unmoved but Rohit goes for the review. A contentious decision from the third-umpire as he suggests a small spike on review as an inside-edge. Miller guides the ball down to third for a single. Shami tails the ball in and hits Markram on the pad, but it is soaring above the stumps.

    SA 33/3 (8)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 06:57 PM
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 06:38 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Hardik Pandya to Markram, FOUR, lovely shot! That should ease some nerves. Hardik overcooks the full delivery and Markram lays into the drive, gets a good stride forward and creams it in front of square - splitting extra cover and mid-off

    SA 32/3 (7)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 06:31 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Arshdeep Singh to Markram, no run, another play and miss. Arshdeep goes back to the fullish length outside off, Markram goes hard and throws his hands on the drive, does not connect and lucky to have not edged it behind

    SA 13/2 (4)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 06:18 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Arshdeep Singh to de Kock, out Caught by Rahul!! Babar last Sunday, de Kock this Sunday. Arshdeep has made it a habit of picking big wickets off his first ball. India needed that boost. Full and swinging away, de Kock drives without moving his feet and the outside edge flies to second slip, carries at a nice height and Rahul turns to his left to pouch it safely. de Kock c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh 1(3)

    Arshdeep Singh to Rossouw, out Lbw!! What a review! Full marks for Karthik and Rohit. This is a massive wicket. The centurion from the previous game has been sent back for a duck. Rossouw lbw b Arshdeep Singh 0(2)

    SA 7/2 (2)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 06:17 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Surya: 68 off 40 balls (6 X 4s, 3 X 6s) | SR 170.00
    Rest of batters: 57 off 80 balls (3 X 4s, 2 X 6s) | SR 71.25

  • 30 Oct 2022, 06:07 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Nortje to Arshdeep Singh, 2 runs, back of a length at the body, Arshdeep swivels and sends it through the vacant mid-wicket pocket, Bhuvneshwar races back for the second and Arshdeep too makes it in. He even thinks about the third as the throw goes past de Kock but it is not there

    IND 133/9 (20)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:53 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Parnell to Suryakumar Yadav, out Caught by Maharaj!! This is going to cost India 10-15 runs. Massive wicket with still 7 balls left but a fine knock comes to an end. Suryakumar walks off to a standing ovation. Slower short of length delivery and that deceived Suryakumar, Suryakumar Yadav c Maharaj b Parnell 68(40) [4s-6 6s-3]

    IND 127/8 (19)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:51 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Maharaj to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, streaky! But much needed for India. They can't allow Maharaj to get away with a quiet over here. Quicker and on off-stump, Suryakumar makes room and cuts late, the top-edge runs away fine and beats short third

    IND 115/6 (17)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:49 PM
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:42 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    STAT: Surya vs South Africa in T20Is
    50*(33) Trivandrum
    61(22) Guwahati
    8(6) Indore
    51*(31) Perth

    IND 105/6 (16)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:32 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Ngidi to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR, fifty for Suryakumar. He's keeping India in the contest. Raises his bat and acknowledges the applause of his team mates and the crowd.

    IND 101/5 (15)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:30 PM


    Suryakumar Yadav uses the pace off Anrich Nortje and whips it backward of square on the on-side for a SIX!

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:26 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Rabada to Suryakumar Yadav, 3 runs, Suryakumar is looking to be positive, tad too straight from Rabada and it's whipped to the right of mid-wicket - Maharaj dives over the ball and there's a long chase, back for the third run

    IND 73/5 (12)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:20 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Maharaj into the attack. Short and Suryakumar cuts the ball in between backward point and short-third for FOUR. Suryakumar follows up with a drive down to long-off for a single. A lot straighter from Maharaj and Karthik blocks it out. Karthik works a ball through the on-side for a single.

    IND 67/5 (11)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:17 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Over Summary (6-10)
    >> Third time India have scored less than 36 in the powerplay
    >> Kohli hits a couple of fours and departs
    >> Hooda's inclusion does not work, gone for duck
    >> Rabada takes a stunner, Ngidi has four and Hardik departs
    >> SKY keeps playing his shots

    IND 60/5 (10)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:14 PM

    Virat Kohli becomes the second player to get to 1000 runs in the Men's T20WorldCup

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

     

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:12 PM
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:08 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Ngidi to Hardik Pandya, out Caught by Rabada!! They're catching everything, Rabada is catching everything and Ngidi has four. Hardik Pandya c Rabada b Ngidi 2(3)

    IND 49/5 (8.3)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:03 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Nortje to Hooda, out Caught by de Kock!! This time the edge is found, it carries nicely through to de Kock and South Africa are ripping India apart. On a good length and shaping away with the seam, Hooda's feet goes nowhere as he threw his hands on the drive, gets a big edge and the keeper does the rest. It's all going downhill for India at Perth. Hooda c de Kock b Nortje 0(3)

    IND 42/4 (7.3)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 05:02 PM
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:59 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    6.2 Ngidi to Kohli, FOUR, more runs for Kohli, back-to-back boundaries for Kohli - Ngidi overcompensates and bowls a half-volley on the pads, Kohli shuffles across and then whips it through mid-wicket

    6.1 Ngidi to Kohli, FOUR, lovely, sublime from Kohli - on a good length and just outside off, Kohli leans forward, transfers his weight into the drive and plays it on the rise, wide of extra-cover and runs away to the ropes

    IND 41/2 (6.4)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:57 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Anrich Nortje into the attack. WOWZA! Nortje beats Kohli with a crackerjack of an inswinger that slides past Kohli’s inside-edge and past de Kock’s gloves for FOUR byes. A couple of singles to Kohli and Suryakumar.

    IND 33/2 (6)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:56 PM
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:52 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Over Summary (1-5)
    >> Parnell starts with a maiden, there's some swing
    >> Rohit off the mark with a six and is immediately dropped
    >> Rahul too opens his account with a six
    >> Both batters have been struck on the knee/inner thigh
    >> Ngidi sends back the openers in the same over

    IND 26/2 (5)

     

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:51 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Ngidi to Rohit, out Caught&Bowled!! The heavy ball does the trick for Ngidi - banged in short and it got big on Rohit, he was backing away on the pull, he does play the shot well, but he's undone by the extra bounce here, gets hurried onto the shot, spliced it straight up in the air - Ngidi runs across to his right and completes an easy catch. First blood for South Africa and India have lost their captain. Rohit c and b Ngidi 15(14) [4s-1 6s-1]

    IND 23/1 (4.2)

     

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:49 PM

    Rahul opens his account with a six over deep mid wicket off Parnell.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:48 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Rabada to Rohit, FOUR, cracking shot, full-toss on the pads, Rohit gets across and then flicks it through square leg, the timing is sweet and the ball runs away to the ropes

    IND 21/0 (4)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:45 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:43 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Parnell to Rahul, no run, short of a length and angling into the right-hander, KL was shuffling across on the flick and missed, off the pad and rolled to the on-side

    IND 14/0 (3)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:42 PM
  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:41 PM
  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:38 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Parnell to Rahul, SIX, clubbed, that should give plenty of confidence for KL - tad fuller and just outside off, KL leans across and drags the lofted shovel over mid-wicket, went sailing over the ropes for a maximum

    IND 12/0 (2.2)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:35 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Rabada to Rohit, SIX, massive, Rohit and the pull, that's made for each other - Rabada went short as Rohit backed away, he swivels across, doesn't bother to keep it down, used Rabada's pace and sends him sailing over long leg, first runs of the night for India

    IND 6/0 (2)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:20 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Parnell to Rahul, no run, nicely bowled, Parnell shortens the length and pushes one across the right-hander, has KL sparring at that and beats him due to the extra bounce

    IND 0/0 (1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:07 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Suryakumar Yadav: I have been backing myself since the start of the tournament. We had a 10-day camp in Perth as well. I knew that the wickets here will be bouncy and quick, so I have my plans. Really looking forward to the game today. (On the practice camp) You get to know what the conditions are, you get to bat on these kind of wickets and then field as well under lights. There shouldn't be any complacency, you have to start from zero. Fresh game, big game for both the teams, really gonna love it. The quick wickets and bounce .... that has been helping me really well. Yes the grounds are big but at the same time the challenge is completely different, you got to have your own plans. I just want to go out and enjoy.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 04:07 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

    South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:59 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    India have won the toss and have opted to bat

    Rohit Sharma - We will bat. It's a good surface, we know what to expect and what to do on this pitch. We had a camp across at the WACA, helped us get used to the bounce for both batters and the bowlers. But this is an important game from where the tournament is, we just have to follow the routine and trust the process, just stay calm and execute the plans. One change - Axar misses out, Hooda is in.


    Temba Bavuma - Big game for us, have had a good start to the tournament, it;'s a big opportunity to test our skills against a strong Indian team. We would have probably batted as well, could be slightly tough to bat under lights, but we now need to bowl well and restrict them to a low score. The conditions are similar to what we have at home and it's a surface which our pacers can exploit. One change - Shamsi misses out, Ngidi comes in

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:46 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:


    Will Deepak Hooda make his WC debut?

    Deepak Hooda is spotted having a long net session. Does this hint at India bolstering their batting? He is a batting all-rounder and can do the finishing job.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:10 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    T20I Head to Head: India 13-9 South Africa. India also hold a 4-1 advantage in encounters at T20 World Cups.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:40 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

    Virat Kohli said "The environment in the changing room is brilliant, credit to Rohit & management - everyone is comfortable with their roles".

     

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:35 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:35 PM

    IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 latest updates:

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:02 PM

    Indian team enjoys a massive fan following and support wherever they travel. Now,  A video of an Indian fan arriving in Perth along with his South African girlfriend to watch India vs South Africa in action went viral ahead of the high-octane fixture. Check out the video below.

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:02 PM

    Can Kohli continue his brilliant form from MCG, SCG to the Optus? India would want that to happen. A win against SA would seal a semi-final spot for them.

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:40 PM

    It would be interesting to see what the team that wins the toss does. In all probability, the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:54 PM

    Team news

    India may opt to play Deepak Hooda in place of Axar Patel to strengthen the batting line up against South Africa's four-bowler pace attack of Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM

    Rishabh Pant entertains selfie requests at Perth ahead of epic India vs South Africa clash

     

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:08 PM

    Coming to the 2nd match of the day and 1st match at Perth cricket stadium where Indian team is scheduled to play next against South Africa, Netherlands have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Pakistan.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:53 AM

    India's Super 12 Group update

    Bangladesh has defeated Zimbabwe in a thrilling contest to move to second spot, right behind India, in the points table for Super 12 group 2 at the T20 World Cup 2022.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:40 AM

    When India last played South Africa at the T20 World Cup

    Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match award with a special knock of 72* from 44 ball in the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final. Highlights here:

     

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:23 AM

    India have momentum on their side

    Team India is the only side in the T20 World Cup 2022 to have won all their matches until now. Rohit Sharma & Co will be looking to continue the winning spree.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:03 AM

    Will Rishabh Pant finally feature at the T20 World Cup 2022 today?

    India won't be replacing KL Rahul with Rishabh Pant at the top. It was confirmed yesterday. The team conversation with Pant is to "be ready as a chance can come anytime" and "opportunity can arrive any moment." Pant might come in as replacement for veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. However, India are not too keen to make changes in a side on a winning run.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 10:42 AM

    How teams stack up on the points table before epic IND vs SA Super 12 match at T20 World Cup 2022


     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 10:32 AM

    South Africa pace attack ready for tough test against ace Indian batting line up

    "Yes, we back ourselves. We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks there is. I think we're definitely going to back ourselves," star South African pacer Anrich Nortje said on eve of the IND vs SA game.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 10:21 AM

    Will rain play spoilsport during IND vs SA match?

    India will take on South Africa at the Optus Stadium in Perth. It has been raining for the previous three days, however, suitable conditions are expected for the match. As per the meteorology department, Perth will see an overcast evening and there won't be any rain throughout the game. 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 10:14 AM

    Virat Kohli on the cusp of massive T20 record 

    The star batsman is just 28 runs away from becoming the top scorer in T20 World Cups, a record currently held by Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 10:09 AM

    Team news

    India will stick with KL Rahul despite the opener disappointing in the first two T20 World Cup matches, batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed on Saturday.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 10:01 AM

    T20I Head to Head: India 13-9 South Africa. India also hold a 4-1 advantage in encounters at T20 World Cups.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 09:11 AM

    Pitch Report:

    Perth pitch could be flatter, though pace bowlers can expect some assistance from the deck later on in the game. It is generally regarded as a batting-friendly surface, and the same is expected for this match as well. This track provides little assistance to the spinners.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 08:20 AM

    Weather Report:

    The temperature is expected to hover around 16°C on the matchday with 49% humidity and 34 km/hr wind speed. There are 11% chance of precipitation during the game.

