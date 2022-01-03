IND vs SA: KL Rahul scores fifty in Johannesburg, joins Sunil Gavaskar in unique batting feat

Yet another day, yet another record for KL Rahul who is having the time of his life. India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul scored a fifty in Johannesburg to follow up the century that he scored in the first test. With his latest exploits, Rahul joined an exclusive list of batters, joining former Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar in the club.

Riding high on last match's century, Rahul began his innings on a cautious note, just like last time. However, his partner in crime Mayank Agarwal was dismissed cheaply on Monday and India kept losing wickets at regular intervals since then.

Rahul kept things tight at one end and powered his way to a hard-fought fifty which he scored in 133 balls, including nine boundaries.

In the process, he joined former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar in an exclusive club.

Rahul's fifty was the 26th occasion when an Indian skipper faced the first ball in a Test inning and subsequently went on to score his fifty. Previously, Sunil Gavaskar did it 25 times throughout his career.

Talking about the game, India stumbled to the score of 183 for the loss of eight wickets at the time of writing.

South African pacers have performed excellently to keep India's batsmen at bay. Only Rahul was able to score big, while all other batters struggled for consistency.

After tea on Day 1, Ravichandran Ashwin was nearing his fifty, but the Proteas bowlers kept picking up wickets at will, as they swept aside India's tailenders.