IND vs SA 5th T20I: 'Typical Bengaluru scenario' - Netizens unhappy as rain interrupts play

Netizens were unhappy as rain interrupted the series-deciding fifth T20I between India and South Africa. Here are the best reactions.

Rain was likely to play spoilsport in Bengaluru as India faced off against South Africa in the fifth and final match of the ongoing five-match T20I series. After toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first.

However, just as the play was about to start, the rain gods decided to take centre stage and netizens flocked to Twitter to talk about the Bengaluru weather.

While some fans lamented the delay in play, others shared hilarious memes as India and South Africa were made to wait as the series lies evenly poised at 2-2.

READ| IND vs SA 5th T20I: Why Keshav Maharaj is leading South Africa instead of Temba Bavuma?

Here are some of the best reactions:

When players and fans see rain in Bengaluru : pic.twitter.com/aZAeXynfMJ — Sai (@akakrcb6) June 19, 2022

Heavy rain at Chinnaswamy...man i stay just 5kms away and there's not even single drop of rain here. Typical Bengaluru!! #INDvsSA #Bengaluru — Achal Shetty (@ShettyAchal) June 19, 2022

Match in Bengaluru and it's delayed due to rain

Typical Bengaluru scenario — just a m3dico! (@just_a_m3dico) June 19, 2022

Jiska darr tha wohi hua



Rain stops play in Bengaluru#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/tChLF70smI — Nur Hasan (@Nh_nurhasan) June 19, 2022

READ| IND vs SA: 'Unleash Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh' - Unhappy netizens sympathetic for IPL heroes

Meanwhile talking about the match, due to a rain delay, the game was reduced to 19 overs per side. Ishan Kishan started well and smacked two big hits in the first over itself, but his brave inning was cut short by Lungi Ngidi who also got the better of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Kishan scored 15 off 7 balls, while Gaikwad managed 10 off 12 balls, as India were reduced to 28/2 as another rain delay interrupted the play after just 21 balls were bowled.