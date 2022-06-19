IND vs SA: 'Unleash Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh' - Unhappy netizens sympathetic for IPL heroes

Netizens flooded Twitter with reactions as they sympathized with Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh who couldn't make their debuts against South Africa.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh received their maiden call-ups to Team India as BCCI rested various big names for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. Judging by the kind of IPL season both the young pacers had, netizens were excited to see them don the famous blue jersey.

However, neither Umran nor Arshdeep could make their debuts, as Rishabh Pant stuck to the same group of players for all five games, without experimenting too much.

Meanwhile, as India lined up for the all-important fifth and final T20I of the series, netizens sympathized with Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh who warmed the bench for the entire series.

Umran Malik's breakthrough IPL 2022 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad witnessed him bowl consistently over 150 clicks which had fans excited all over, and on the other hand, Arshdeep's consistency with line and length, combined with his economic bowling was also one of the positives from IPL's 15th edition.

While some fans said that Umran and Arshdeep could have been the x-factor for India, others felt they might get their debuts against Ireland.

Here are some of the best reactions:

5 t20i series and still no place for Umran and Arshdeep.#INDvsSA#UmranMalik #CricketTwitter — You suck (@PNihichalani) June 19, 2022

IPL is finding new talents to keep them on the bench for the whole series.#UmranMalik #arshdeepsingh#INDvSA — jäÿësh (@jayeshluv) June 19, 2022

Umran Malik ko Ghumi Ghumi karne ke liye the kya squad mai?#INDvSA — Vinamra Parashar (@PoliteParashar) June 19, 2022

Feeling sad for Umran and Arshdeep.. Got a call in a 5 T20I Series and yet had to warm the bench throughout. Dont know when they will get their debut but hope it happens soon !- Getting a calling up is not only about playing in the XI. #INDvsSA #RishabhPant #UmranMalik #arshdeep — Shivam Singh (@ShivamS55114202) June 19, 2022

The way England current form... India should have to play one surprise player who can change the match....

Umran Malik should be that ace...

Fast and furious — @Imvinodsharma (@Vks80417026) June 19, 2022

So you wanna unleash Umran Malik against like Ireland... oh wow what a debut #INDvSA #INDvsSA — Rakshitha (@MarinaSyren) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile talking about the match, due to a rain delay, the game was reduced to 19 overs per side. Ishan Kishan started well and smacked two big hits in the first over itself, but his brave inning was cut short by Lungi Ngidi who also got the better of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Kishan scored 15 off 7 balls, while Gaikwad managed 10 off 12 balls, as India were reduced to 28/2 as another rain delay interrupted the play after just 21 balls were bowled.