IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan Match 12

IND vs PAK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 12, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match, a highlight of the ICC World Cup 2023, is on the horizon, scheduled for October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This colossal event is poised to be a cricketing spectacle, taking place in the world's largest cricket arena.

Both teams have showcased their mettle so far in the tournament, with India triumphing in their initial encounters against Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan secured victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. As the clash between these cricketing giants approaches, let's delve into the excitement and preparations on both sides.

India's World Cup dominance against Pakistan is unblemished, with an impressive record of seven consecutive victories in One Day International World Cup matches. The team has been in exceptional form, but there is a slight concern about the health of Shubman Gill. Despite his presence in Ahmedabad, his participation in the upcoming game against Pakistan remains uncertain. However, the Indian squad is well-prepared, with a potential substitution of Shardul Thakur with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pakistan, too, is gearing up for this titanic battle, with their players ready to face India. Team captain Babar Azam faces a crucial decision in selecting the lineup, determining whether the squad that secured victory against Sri Lanka will remain unchanged.

This high-stakes encounter holds special significance for Pakistan, as they aspire to secure their first-ever victory against India in a 50-over World Cup. Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the clash of these cricketing giants, and it promises to be an epic showdown of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

Match Details

India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: October 14, 2:00 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (IND), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Batter: Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), Virat Kohli (IND)

All-Rounder: Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Shadab Khan (PAK)

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

IND vs PAK, My Dream11 prediction

KL Rahul (IND), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), Virat Kohli (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Shadab Khan (PAK), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Kuldeep Yadav (IND)