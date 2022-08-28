Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Restaurants, Lounges in UAE, Sharjah offer great viewing, delicious Indian and Pakistani food

File Photo

The heat is ON in the UAE, and it has nothing to do with the weather. On Sunday, two of the most powerful cricketing nations will square off in what is considered to be the match of all matches.

The excitement is not limited to millions of Indians and Pakistanis in the Subcontinent. It is also felt thousands of miles afar, drawing thousands of admirers of the gentleman's game.



Hotels and restaurants in Dubai and Sharjah have stepped in to help hardcore Indian and Pakistani cricket fans who were unable to secure tickets for the arch-rivalry showdown on August 28, by offering them'mouth-watering' deals to spice up their evening.

Thousands of fans spent hours connected onto their computers and mobile phones to get tickets for the game, but only a few were lucky enough to get seats. Hotels and restaurants, on the other hand, have made offers to make watching the match even more enjoyable, and are giving scrumptious platters so that families and friends can gather together for an evening of fun, food, and music.

Adeeb Ahmed, the owner of 'King – House of Mughlai Food' in Sharjah, says he has installed two giant screens in his restaurant for Sunday's Adrenalin-packed showdown.

He is trying to keep up with the flood of enquiries and bookings for the event. The staff want to see love and camaraderie flowing between the people of the two countries.

The food will be a mix of mouth-watering Indian and Pakistani food: Pakistani Kheer with Lucknawi Kawaband and Malabar Parathas with Peshawari Chicken.”

The ‘High Note Pool and Sky Lounge’ in Dubai have arranged to show the ‘biggest cricket rivalry’ on a giant screen. The lounge has arranged for an evening of drinks, good food and dance to go with the match.

Hari Kaimal, CEO of High Note, explains: “We have had to increase the bookings because of the overwhelming numbers. Now, there are only a few seats left for the fans.”

The Music Lounge has arranged for Indian and Pakistani music to be played during the tournament so that fans may cheer on their favorite teams while listening to their own music. Faizan Khan, an India team supporter, told IANS that he will watch the game with his office colleagues at a sports bar after all of them were unable to get tickets online.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

READ| India's Predicted XI vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Who will be Rohit's opening partner?