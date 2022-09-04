Search icon
IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh drops a dolly as Asif Ali gets lifeline, watch video

Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter off Ravi Bishnoi's final over which gave Asif Ali another lifeline as Pakistan roared back in the contest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

There's an old adage in cricket, 'catches win matches.' The statement remains true till date as Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter which could have completely changed the course of the match against Pakistan. The two-arch rivals came face to face on Sunday in Dubai in the Super 4 stage, and it was Babar Azam's side that emerged victorious by 5 wickets. 

Just like the previous contest, India remained in the hunt till the last ball, credits to Arshdeep for his pin-point yorkers, however, the pacer missed a simple catch earlier in the match which could have changed the complexion of the contest. 

The youngster dropped a dolly as Asif Ali got a lifeline, in Ravi Bishnoi's final over. 

'Cameraman' memes are back as mystery girls of Asia Cup hog the limelight during India Pakistan clash

Watch:

More to follow... 

Delhi government school teachers worked tirelessly to improve students' quality of life: Manish Sisodia
