IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh drops a dolly as Asif Ali gets lifeline, watch video

Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter to award Asif Ali a lifeline

There's an old adage in cricket, 'catches win matches.' The statement remains true till date as Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter which could have completely changed the course of the match against Pakistan. The two-arch rivals came face to face on Sunday in Dubai in the Super 4 stage, and it was Babar Azam's side that emerged victorious by 5 wickets.

Just like the previous contest, India remained in the hunt till the last ball, credits to Arshdeep for his pin-point yorkers, however, the pacer missed a simple catch earlier in the match which could have changed the complexion of the contest.

The youngster dropped a dolly as Asif Ali got a lifeline, in Ravi Bishnoi's final over.

Watch:

More to follow...