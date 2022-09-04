Search icon
'Cameraman' memes are back as mystery girls of Asia Cup hog the limelight during India Pakistan clash

Fans on Twitter flooded the micro-blogging website with memes as they praised 'cameraman' after mystery girls hogged the limelight during IND vs PAK.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Source: Twitter

The matches between India and Pakistan usually tend to be such that fans remain hooked to their television screens until the end of the action. The Asia Cup games have been no different, but not just because of the on-field action. 

Apart from the players, plenty of 'mystery girls' seen in the crowd have also hogged the limelight, and it was a similar case during the India-Pakistan clash on Sunday in Dubai. 

In fact, fans on Twitter shared hilarious memes about the good work of 'cameraman' as some beautiful faces from the stands got netizens excited. 

Check how fans reacted after spotting the 'mystery girls' in the stands:

