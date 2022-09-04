Search icon
IND vs PAK: Watch Rohit Sharma scolding Rishabh Pant for gifting away his wicket, video viral

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was not at all impressed with Rishabh Pant as the southpaw's poor shot selection cost him his wicket against Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant in heated discussion inside dressing room

Rishabh Pant's shot selection has been a major talking point in recent times. When he plays well, the youngster gets praised for his aggressive batting, but he remains susceptible to gifting his wicket away and playing reckless shots even when the team requires him to spend some time on the crease. 

A similar incident happened on Sunday as Pant's poor shot selection saw him get dismissed in the Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2022. 

Pant tried to accelerate India's score by playing some unorthodox shots, and in the end, he was caught by Asif Ali. 

Afterwards, he was seen engaged in a heated discussion with skipper Rohit Sharma in the Team India dressing room. The video showed Pant and Rohit exchanging some words, and obviously, the 24-year-old Pant returned back after scoring just 14 runs, so the chat might not be too pleasing for the wicketkeeper-batsman. 

Watch:

More to follow...

Delhi government school teachers worked tirelessly to improve students' quality of life: Manish Sisodia
