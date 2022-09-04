IND vs PAK: Watch Rohit Sharma scolding Rishabh Pant for gifting away his wicket, video viral

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant in heated discussion inside dressing room

Rishabh Pant's shot selection has been a major talking point in recent times. When he plays well, the youngster gets praised for his aggressive batting, but he remains susceptible to gifting his wicket away and playing reckless shots even when the team requires him to spend some time on the crease.

A similar incident happened on Sunday as Pant's poor shot selection saw him get dismissed in the Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2022.

Pant tried to accelerate India's score by playing some unorthodox shots, and in the end, he was caught by Asif Ali.

READ| IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli brings up 2nd consecutive fifty with six, celebrates by kissing the badge

Afterwards, he was seen engaged in a heated discussion with skipper Rohit Sharma in the Team India dressing room. The video showed Pant and Rohit exchanging some words, and obviously, the 24-year-old Pant returned back after scoring just 14 runs, so the chat might not be too pleasing for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Watch:

More to follow...