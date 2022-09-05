'Burn the dead, what remains is Ashes': Indian fans brutally troll Barmy Army for tweet on IND-PAK rivalry

Barmy Army trolled for its tweet comparing IND-PAK rivalry to Ashes

England's Barmy Army fan page is no stranger to ardent cricket fans across the world. They regularly post tweets related to the England cricket team, and after India's five-wicket loss to Pakistan, Barmy Army took another sly dig at the India-Pakistan rivalry.

The Indo-Pak rivalry in cricket has long been compared to the Ashes, which sees Australia and England rub shoulders with each other. After Babar Azam's side defeated the Men in Blue Barmy Army shared a tweet which stated that the Ashes is better than the India-Pakistan rivalry.

Seeing the tweet, Indian fans couldn't keep calm as they brutally trolled Barmy Army for the same.

READ| IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh drops a dolly as Asif Ali gets lifeline, watch video

"Ashes > India vs Pakistan anyway," read the tweet from the Three Lions' fan page.

Ashes > India vs Pakistan anyway — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 4, 2022

While some fans stated that England should try and win the Ashes if it matters so much, others had rather serious replies.

Check how fans reacted to Barmy Army's tweet:

Lahore qalander Vs Karachi kings >>>ashes — Babar Azam fan (@irfanbabarfan) September 4, 2022

When Indians burn their dead, what remains is Ashes. Idk why do they think death > cricket. — Abdul. (@ICosmicLatte) September 4, 2022

Kohli > your full team anyway pic.twitter.com/crFKaAc4jK — Vānarāstra (@gurdeep_0701) September 4, 2022

I seriously doubt the literacy rate of the UK sometimes. If it is that high, it shouldn't result in this. September 4, 2022

This isn't the first occasion when Barmy Army have taken potshots at India, as they regularly try to troll Virat Kohli and the Indian team.