'Burn the dead, what remains is Ashes': Indian fans brutally troll Barmy Army for tweet on IND-PAK rivalry

Barmy Army is a fan page of England's cricket team, however, Indian fans brutally trolled the fanpage for its tweet comparing IND-PAK rivalry to Ashes

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 12:40 AM IST

Barmy Army trolled for its tweet comparing IND-PAK rivalry to Ashes

England's Barmy Army fan page is no stranger to ardent cricket fans across the world. They regularly post tweets related to the England cricket team, and after India's five-wicket loss to Pakistan, Barmy Army took another sly dig at the India-Pakistan rivalry. 

The Indo-Pak rivalry in cricket has long been compared to the Ashes, which sees Australia and England rub shoulders with each other. After Babar Azam's side defeated the Men in Blue Barmy Army shared a tweet which stated that the Ashes is better than the India-Pakistan rivalry. 

Seeing the tweet, Indian fans couldn't keep calm as they brutally trolled Barmy Army for the same. 

READ| IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh drops a dolly as Asif Ali gets lifeline, watch video

"Ashes > India vs Pakistan anyway," read the tweet from the Three Lions' fan page. 

While some fans stated that England should try and win the Ashes if it matters so much, others had rather serious replies. 

Check how fans reacted to Barmy Army's tweet:

This isn't the first occasion when Barmy Army have taken potshots at India, as they regularly try to troll Virat Kohli and the Indian team.  

