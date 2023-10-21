IND vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamsala

Check out all the details related to New Zealand vs India match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Dharamsala.

The Indian cricket team has exceeded expectations so far in the tournament. They started off with a resounding victory over Australia, setting the tone for their campaign. They then went on to outclass Pakistan in a highly anticipated Asian rivalry. Their next challenge will be against New Zealand, the team that knocked them out in the previous edition of the World Cup. This crucial match will take place on October 22 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamshala.

New Zealand has been unbeaten in this World Cup, showcasing their quality against every team they have faced. Despite the absence of their regular captain, Kane Williamson, for most of the matches, the Black Caps have proven their strength. In the tournament opener, they faced reigning champions England and handed them a humiliating defeat. This rematch of the last World Cup final resulted in a convincing 9-wicket victory for the Kiwis, solidifying their position as one of the top contenders for this year's title. Since then, they have continued their dominance, defeating the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match?

The India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match is on Sunday, October 22 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time is the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match?

The India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including India vs New Zealand, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The surface at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is particularly favorable for bowlers, especially pacers. The ball exhibits significant movement in the early stages of the game, making the powerplays crucial for the bowling team. Therefore, it would be a wise decision for the team to choose to bowl first and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium predicts a temperature of 22.38°C, accompanied by a humidity level of 38%.

Probabale playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

