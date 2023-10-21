Headlines

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

IND vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamsala

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand Match 21

Gaganyaan mission test flight: 'There has been no anomaly,' says ISRO chief after recovery of crew module

World Cup 2023: Fifties from Pathum Nissanka, Samarawickrama guide Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win vs Netherlands

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

IND vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamsala

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand Match 21

Biggest victory margin in ODI World Cup history

Health benefits of green chillies 

AI imagines BTS members as pirates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Gaganyaan Mission: All You Need To Know About ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission Test | ISRO's Space Mission

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's attempts at being the next Sidharth Shukla expose his weak survival strategy | Opinion

Dil Hai Ranjhana: Second song from Kangana Ranaut's film gives glimpses of Tejas' rigorous training at Air Force Academy

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamsala

Check out all the details related to New Zealand vs India match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Dharamsala.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian cricket team has exceeded expectations so far in the tournament. They started off with a resounding victory over Australia, setting the tone for their campaign. They then went on to outclass Pakistan in a highly anticipated Asian rivalry. Their next challenge will be against New Zealand, the team that knocked them out in the previous edition of the World Cup. This crucial match will take place on October 22 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamshala.

New Zealand has been unbeaten in this World Cup, showcasing their quality against every team they have faced. Despite the absence of their regular captain, Kane Williamson, for most of the matches, the Black Caps have proven their strength. In the tournament opener, they faced reigning champions England and handed them a humiliating defeat. This rematch of the last World Cup final resulted in a convincing 9-wicket victory for the Kiwis, solidifying their position as one of the top contenders for this year's title. Since then, they have continued their dominance, defeating the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match?

The India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match is on Sunday, October 22 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time is the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match?

The India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including India vs New Zealand, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The surface at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is particularly favorable for bowlers, especially pacers. The ball exhibits significant movement in the early stages of the game, making the powerplays crucial for the bowling team. Therefore, it would be a wise decision for the team to choose to bowl first and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium predicts a temperature of 22.38°C, accompanied by a humidity level of 38%.

Probabale playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

READ| IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand Match 21

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli's heroic century inches closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record in World Cup

Cyclone Tej: Mumbai on alert, here's all you need to know

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

Navratri 2023 Day 8: 3 easy bhog prasad recipes to offer Maa Mahagauri

Meet banker who is set to head Rs 3,52,000 crore company as MD, CEO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE